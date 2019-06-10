Nurse re-arrested by police investigating eight baby deaths at Countess of Chester Hospital

A nurse has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murders of eight babies at a hospital neo-natal unit.

Lucy Letby, 28, was initially arrested last July on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of six other infants as part of a police inquiry into the deaths of 17 babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Countess of Chester Hospital

It is understood she was re-arrested on Monday based on further evidence that has been gathered by Cheshire Police.

Ms Letby has also been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of three more babies.

Detectives launched an investigation into infant deaths at the hospital in May 2017, initially looking at the deaths of 15 babies between June 2015 and June 2016.

The probe has since widened and police are currently investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 16 non-fatal collapses between March 2015 and July 2016.