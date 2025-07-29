Off-road bike now 'next to scrap pile' after being seized in police pursuit in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jul 2025, 08:02 BST
A police pursuit involving a helicopter led to the seizure of an off-ride bike in Wigan.

The vehicle was stopped in Spring View as part of Operation Hurricane, which aims to stamp out the illegal riding of vehicles not permitted on the roads.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have seized an off-road bike in Spring View after a short pursuit with the police helicopter.

"Bike is now resting next to the scrap pile.

Police seized this bike in Spring View

“Operation Hurricane remains committed to reducing anti-social use of these vehicles in our community.

“If you have any information about crime in your area contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Thank you for your continued support.”

