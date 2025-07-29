A police pursuit involving a helicopter led to the seizure of an off-ride bike in Wigan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was stopped in Spring View as part of Operation Hurricane, which aims to stamp out the illegal riding of vehicles not permitted on the roads.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have seized an off-road bike in Spring View after a short pursuit with the police helicopter.

"Bike is now resting next to the scrap pile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police seized this bike in Spring View

“Operation Hurricane remains committed to reducing anti-social use of these vehicles in our community.

“If you have any information about crime in your area contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Thank you for your continued support.”