Off-road bike seized by police carrying out patrols on Leigh's guided busway
Police have been patrolling the guided busway in Leigh following reports of issues with off-road bikes.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s transport unit seized a bike, with the rider due to appear in court charged with numerous offences.
A police spokesman said: “We regularly deploy along the busway in both uniform and plain clothes to deter off-road bikes and deal with the issues that matter most to you.”
Anyone with concerns about off-road bikes or other issues can contact police by calling 101.