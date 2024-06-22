Off-road bike seized by police carrying out patrols on Leigh's guided busway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have been patrolling the guided busway in Leigh following reports of issues with off-road bikes.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s transport unit seized a bike, with the rider due to appear in court charged with numerous offences.

A police spokesman said: “We regularly deploy along the busway in both uniform and plain clothes to deter off-road bikes and deal with the issues that matter most to you.”

