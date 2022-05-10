Offenders tidy up Wigan grot spot as part of their community punishments

Criminals have been put to good use by cleaning up a Wigan grot spot.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 8:10 am

A litter-pick was organised for the wooded area next to the football fields, also known as The Rec, in Scholes which police say has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

And it was offenders completing unpaid work as part of their community punishments from the courts who carried out the late spring clean, filling many binbags with waste.

The spick and span alleyway

Officers from GMP Wigan later published a photograph of a litter-free alleyway in the area.