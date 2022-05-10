Offenders tidy up Wigan grot spot as part of their community punishments

A litter-pick was organised for the wooded area next to the football fields, also known as The Rec, in Scholes which police say has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.
Read More
Read MoreAmbitious plans revealed for 'woodland hub' and restoration work at historic Wig...
And it was offenders completing unpaid work as part of their community punishments from the courts who carried out the late spring clean, filling many binbags with waste.
Officers from GMP Wigan later published a photograph of a litter-free alleyway in the area.