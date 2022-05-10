Offenders tidy up Wigan grot spot as part of their community punishments

A litter-pick was organised for the wooded area next to the football fields, also known as The Rec, in Scholes which police say has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

And it was offenders completing unpaid work as part of their community punishments from the courts who carried out the late spring clean, filling many binbags with waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spick and span alleyway