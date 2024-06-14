Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan businessman has been spared a road ban for failing to say who was driving his car when it was involved in an alleged offence because he cares for family members and staff could lose their jobs if he is not allowed to drive.

Samuel Grundy, 38, of Vale Gardens, Ince, had been convicted in his absence last November by Tameside justices of not complying with the law by revealing who was at the wheel of his BMW during an incident in Greater Manchester on May 24 2023.

The six points now imposed on his licence as part of his punishment would normally lead to a disqualification as it took Grundy over the 12-point maximum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Grundy's latest traffic infringements would normally have led to a road ban due to having more than 12 points on his licence, but he was spared this because of mitigating circumstances

But the bench heard mitigating evidence that he has caring responsibilities for his son, mother and mother-in-law that would be impacted by a ban and that 11 employees would lose their jobs because he would no longer be able to run his company for the same reason.