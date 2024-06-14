Offending Wigan motorist spared road ban because of impact on jobs and family

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan businessman has been spared a road ban for failing to say who was driving his car when it was involved in an alleged offence because he cares for family members and staff could lose their jobs if he is not allowed to drive.

Samuel Grundy, 38, of Vale Gardens, Ince, had been convicted in his absence last November by Tameside justices of not complying with the law by revealing who was at the wheel of his BMW during an incident in Greater Manchester on May 24 2023.

Read More
Wigan carer shortlisted for national home care award

The six points now imposed on his licence as part of his punishment would normally lead to a disqualification as it took Grundy over the 12-point maximum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Samuel Grundy's latest traffic infringements would normally have led to a road ban due to having more than 12 points on his licence, but he was spared this because of mitigating circumstancesSamuel Grundy's latest traffic infringements would normally have led to a road ban due to having more than 12 points on his licence, but he was spared this because of mitigating circumstances
Samuel Grundy's latest traffic infringements would normally have led to a road ban due to having more than 12 points on his licence, but he was spared this because of mitigating circumstances

But the bench heard mitigating evidence that he has caring responsibilities for his son, mother and mother-in-law that would be impacted by a ban and that 11 employees would lose their jobs because he would no longer be able to run his company for the same reason.

As a result the magistrates waived a ban but he must pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge coming to £960.