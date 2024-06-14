Offending Wigan motorist spared road ban because of impact on jobs and family
Samuel Grundy, 38, of Vale Gardens, Ince, had been convicted in his absence last November by Tameside justices of not complying with the law by revealing who was at the wheel of his BMW during an incident in Greater Manchester on May 24 2023.
The six points now imposed on his licence as part of his punishment would normally lead to a disqualification as it took Grundy over the 12-point maximum.
But the bench heard mitigating evidence that he has caring responsibilities for his son, mother and mother-in-law that would be impacted by a ban and that 11 employees would lose their jobs because he would no longer be able to run his company for the same reason.