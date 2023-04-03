Officers make over 500 domestic abuse arrests during a week of action across Greater Manchester

Cracking down on this crime – which constitutes one in five of all those reported to the police each year – is a key part of GMP policy and successes have rocketed since it came out of special measures 12 months ago.

Over a week, Greater Manchester Police made a number of arrests and partnership working to tackle perpetrators and support victims and survivors of abuse.

Officers from across the force, including specialists, detained a number of prolific offenders and wanted suspects, as well as carrying out Domestic Violence Disclosures, victim welfare visits and community sessions. A number of suspects breached bail conditions and Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs) and were taken to court as a result.

Det Supt Jamie Daniels, GMP’s force lead for domestic abuse, said: “Greater Manchester Police now record over 400 extra crimes per month (5,600) and is now averaging nearly 1,500 monthly domestic abuse arrests.

“Reports of domestic abuse crime have significantly risen, GMP has seen its outcome rate climb to 10 per cent, and like-for-like has seen over 1,800 additional offences solved in the rolling year, directly translating into greater justice for victims and survivors.

“These are huge improvements, but we are not pretending this is good enough and know more must be done to fight domestic abuse, raise standards, and improve trust and confidence in policing.

Tackling domestic violence is a cornerstone of police policy

“We are committed to four key aims that range from improving our service delivery and bringing even more perpetrators to justice, through to reducing repeat victimisation and improving confidence in reporting.

“Over the last week, you may have seen our officers out in our communities and on social media, conducting arrests for domestic abuse offences across all areas of Greater Manchester. Our local and specialist teams have come together to very clearly demonstrate that we will not tolerate Domestic Abuse and we will robustly tackle it wherever we see it.

“From our week of action across the force, we have successfully made 104 arrests from our targeted week of action and a further 406 arrests from GMP’s normal operational work totalling 510 Domestic Abuse related arrests in just one week (March 24 to 31).

“Across Greater Manchester, our neighbourhood officers have been working with local partner agencies and support services to increase domestic abuse awareness and most importantly, do all we can to ensure that domestic abuse victims and survivors are supported and protected.

One of the 500-plus arrests made by GMP during its week-long clampdown on domestic abuse

“This week has been a great success, however our work against domestic abuse does not by any means stop here. We are determined to further improve how we tackle domestic abuse, and I am delighted that GMP has been chosen as a future pilot site for Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DVPOs).

“I know that this powerful tool will only be complemented by our commitment to ensuring that every district has dedicated Domestic Abuse Team - specialising our response to better meet the needs of victims and survivors who need our help, often in the most desperate and difficult of times.”

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can report it to police on 101 or at www.gmp.police.uk

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 999.

