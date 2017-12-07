Online gambling spree helps to jail a serial burglar

A serial thief who ransacked homes for handbags - then went on spending sprees - has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Several householders across Wigan were hit by David Keith Simpson, who would often use stolen bank cards to rack up debts with online gambling sites.

Prosecutors say Simpson, 38, struck four times in June and July, in remarkably similar circumstances.

In the first raid, in Ormskirk Road on June 16, two handbags were taken and a stolen cash card was used to attempt to withdraw £100 and £50 from a cash point. The bag itself and personal papers were found strewn across Tunstall Lane.

The victim of the next burglary, on June 24 in Preston Road, was alerted when another stolen card had been used to spend £164 on gambling website 888, as well as a string of shop purchases.

A resident of Mount Crescent, in Orrell, received a similar notification from the Halifax after a break-in on July 7.

Several frauds were also carried out via a number of online gambling sites, including Pocket Win Casino, MFortune Casino and In Touch Games.

This all stemmed from a burglary in Poolstock Lane, which saw a handbag taken from the kitchen area. The total losses amounted to £360.

Police issued an appeal for Simpson’s whereabouts in July, prior to his arrest.

Simpson, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary, fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods offences and was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court.