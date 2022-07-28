Police officers make arrests and search a house on Broom Road, Wigan.

Operation Avro: Here's 16 pictures of the police crackdown this morning in Wigan as they made arrests, carried out drug raids and traffic operations

This morning we joined police officers from Greater Manchester Police who turned out in force for Operation Avro.

By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:09 pm

The special day of operation in Wigan saw officers executing warrants, drugs raids, making arrests, carrying out traffic and speeding operations, seizing assets such as cars with no insurance.

The full story of what happened in Operation Avro

Dozens arrested and thousands of pounds seized as part of Operation Avro in Wigan

1. Operation Avro

The day began with a briefing from Wigan's district commander Chief Supt Emily Higham.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Operation Avro

The early morning briefing

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Operation Avro

From left, Wigan's district commander Chief Supt Emily Higham, Wigan Council chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan, leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux and Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Operation Avro

Operation Avro is underway

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

