The special day of operation in Wigan saw officers executing warrants, drugs raids, making arrests, carrying out traffic and speeding operations, seizing assets such as cars with no insurance.
The day began with a briefing from Wigan's district commander Chief Supt Emily Higham.
From left, Wigan's district commander Chief Supt Emily Higham, Wigan Council chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan, leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux and Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes.
