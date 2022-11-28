The call centre, based in a flat or a house, contained a mobile phone which people could ring to order drugs. A separate mobile would then be used to dispatch couriers to deliver the drugs.

The operation ran 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is estimated to have supplied multiple kilos of Class A drugs valued at more than £2m.

The group was dismantled following an investigation by Lancashire Constabulary.

Aurel Hila has fled the country

Five main members were jailed this week after they were convicted of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs after a trial earlier this year.

Leading player Bekim Hasmegaj, 35, of Marchwood Close, Blackrod near Haigh, was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Albi Hoxhaj, 25, of Lowfield Road, Stockport, who staffed the call centre, was jailed for five years 10 months.

Bekin Hasmehaj

Klevis Prenci, 33, formerly of Lee Lane, Horwich, was jailed for four years and two months. This is on top of an earlier sentence of three years and nine months for possession with intent to supply. Prenci was the “middle-man” and was responsible for portioning the drugs into deals, collecting cash and restocking the couriers.

Altin Nikolli, 37, of Anglebank, Horwich, was jailed for five years and six months. he was involved in staffing the call-centre and for housing and looking after new couriers.

Aurel Hila, 39, of Austin Street, Leigh, played a lesser role for the gang. He fled the country and was sentenced in his absence for five years.

Five others who acted as couriers were earlier jailed for a total of 14 years and two months for possession with intent to supply offences.

Cash and drugs were found under floorboards

The total jail time is 48 years and two months.

Det Insp Fiona Jackson, of Lancashire Police, said: “These significant sentences come as a result of a complex investigation by our officers and staff and I would like to thank them for their professionalism and hard work in bringing down this OCG.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in organised crime, disrupting and dismantling their operations.

“We will ensure those involved in serious and organised crime do not benefit financially from their activities by attacking their finances, making it harder to move, hide and use the proceeds of crime.

Some of the drugs seized

“We need the public's help to combat serious and organised crime. If you know something, do something. Call us on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111. Giving information is always 100 per cent anonymous and secure. You may even receive a reward for your information if it leads to an arrest and charges.

