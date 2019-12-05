Outrage after thugs beat up Wigan takeaway owner in broad daylight

A Wigan takeaway owner was hospitalised after he was set upon and viciously assaulted by a gang of thugs.

Masoud Shadpour, who runs Alfreddo on Woodhouse Drive, was subjected to the terrifying broad daylight attack on nearby Woodhouse Lane in Springfield on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Shadpour's shocking injuries

His son Millad said his father, who is known to many people as Max, was the victim of an unprovoked assault and was initially punched.

A group of men then joined in and the 51-year-old was pushed onto the ground before heing kicked as he lay there, Millad said.

Mr Shadpour’s wife was with him at the time and she also became caught up in the onslaught.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed it had been called to an assault at 2.50pm on December 1 and a male patient had been taken to Wigan Infirmary.

Millad said the incident began when a man swerved into the path of his father’s car, nearly hitting him.

When they both got out of their cars the other motorist spat at Mr Shadpour before punching him.

Three or four other men are then thought to have joined the attack.

A post on Alfreddo Wigan’s Facebook post read: “This is utterly disgusting - our owner has spent the whole day and evening in hospital.

“They tried strangling him, choking him, punched him, smacked him to the ground kicking him in the head and back - this was in front of his wife - they also pushed his wife into the side of the car and onto the ground.”

A photo posted along with the account of the incident showed Mr Shadpour with a dressing over his mouth and his left eye closed and badly bruised.

Millad said his dad was still suffering the effects of his ordeal a couple of days later.

He said: “He can’t open his left eye. His body is aching a lot and obviously he’s in lots of pain.

“This is terrible. It’s four people ganging up on my dad in front of my mum.”

Alfreddo Wigan’s social media account of the attack has received scores of comments with many customers and other Wiganers expressing shock and horror at what happened to Mr Shadpour.

Anyone with information about this assault should contact police on 101 or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.