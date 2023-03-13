Over 3,200 weapons seized as Greater Manchester Police continues to ramp up response to knife crime and serious violence

The scores of weapons were seized by officers as part of GMP’s wider crackdown on serious violence and knife crime. Following the police action there have been 168 fewer recorded knife crime offences in the 12 months to January 2023 - a reduction of 3.8 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Additional investment has also led to the creation of a dedicated team within GMP called Operation Venture which was launched in December 2022 to reduce violent crime in neighbourhoods. The team which has only been in place for four months has already seen strong results across the force.

Knives surrendered to Greater Manchester Police during a previous crackdown on blades

Over the last four months, Operation Venture has overseen 84 arrests, taken 33 weapons off the streets of Greater Manchester, and conducted 106 positive stop-searches that resulted in the detection of an offence. Officers have also carried out 32 targeted visits to known offenders who may pose a risk to themselves and others.

Communities across Greater Manchester are also coming together against knife crime and there have been 3,400 weapons surrendered via Amnesty bins in just three months which is a fantastic result for Greater Manchester as each one represents one more knife off the streets.

Supt Caroline Hemingway, GMP’s lead for knife crime said: “Unfortunately, serious violence and knife crime is a problem we are seeing across the country and particularly in metropolitan areas and it is not unique to Manchester. GMP is committed to doing everything in our power to reduce these incidences of knife crime and ensure our communities feel safe.

“Every life lost is a tragedy and behind each and every one of our figures is a family and a community deeply hurt by knife crime. I am pleased that progress is being made but there is still a long way to go to further prevent and reduce this type of crime.

“We owe it to our communities to make them feel safer and this is why Operation Venture has been launched alongside other proactive policing operations.

“We also work closely with our partners and are part of the wider Violence Reduction Unit, which is a co-ordinated partnership that addresses the underlying causes of violence to help ensure young people are educated on the dangers and referred to proper safeguarding services.

“However, whilst enforcement is a vital tactic in the fight against knife crime, GMP cannot win this fight alone. Communities need to come together and continue sharing their concerns and any intelligence so officers can act on it.”

Members of the public can make a report in a variety of ways either via www.gmp.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Crimestoppers also have a dedicated website which enables 11 to 17-year-olds to pass on information anonymously – this can be accessed through Fearless.org