Pair charged by police after thieves target cars across Wigan

An investigation was launched after a Skoda car was taken from Swinley in the early hours of Sunday.

Shortly afterwards, police say bank cards were stolen from a vehicle on Walkden Avenue and used in several retail outlets across Wigan.

The suspects checked into the Premier Inn in Marus Bridge that evening, using an unidentified person's card, before targeting vehicles in Hawkley Hall during the night.

Police have charged two people

A police spokesman said: "We are grateful for the vigilance of Hawkley residents, who by the power of social media alerted the community to suspicious activity which enabled a witness to identify a person matching the description of a suspect entering the hotel.

"Neighbourhood officers were then able to locate both the stolen motor vehicle, and with the assistance of staff at the Premier Inn, identify the residents involved. The suspects, who brazenly then tried to make their escape with the property, were detained and officers recovered almost 100 items of property much of which is believed to have been stolen.

"Two neighbourhood teams have now spent over 36 hours investigating offences requiring the extension of the suspects period of custody by 12 hours. This included cataloguing and photographing all of the items, trying to identify as many victims as possible in the time available, taking multiple statements, trawling CCTV, interviewing the suspects who were also wanted for questioning in Bolton and Salford, and gaining the authority of the Crown Prosecution Service to charge.

"Kelly Brindle of an address in Atherton is charged with four offences relating to thefts from motor vehicles in Wigan.

"Peter McLean is charged with seven offences including attempt burglary of an address in Swinley, theft of a motor vehicle and five thefts from motor vehicles relating to Wigan offences."

The pair were due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say they will continue work to find the owners of much of the property over the coming weeks.