Pair jailed for assaulting five-month-old baby who suffered broken arm and ribs

A shocked court heard that the five-month-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sustained a broken arm and several snapped ribs at some point between dates in June and September 2017 while in the same household as Terri-Ann Griffin, 26, of Kirkdale Lane, Leigh, and 31-year-old Nathan Hogan of Peal Grove, Manchester.

The pair had denied the charges but, following a trial at Bolton Crown Court, they were both found guilty of causing or allowing the child to suffer serious hamr.

Because it was not clear who inflicted the injuries, they were both accused of either causing the tot to suffer serious physical harm by their own unlawful acts, or that they should have been aware of that risk, and failed to take reasonable steps to protect him.

Terri-Ann Griffin

Griffin was given a total of two years and four months in prison and Hogan was sentenced to three years.

Each has to pay a victim services surcharge of £170.

