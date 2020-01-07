Pair released by police after dog tied to rock was rescued from river

Two people arrested by police after a dog was found in a river with a rock tied to its lead have been released under investigation.

Nottinghamshire Police said a multi-agency investigation was continuing into a report of a dog that was rescued from the River Trent on Monday.

Officers responded after the dog, a Belgian Shepherd believed to be called Bella, was hauled to safety by a member of the public from the River Trent at Farndon, near Newark, at around 8.45am.

Bella, who was found with a carrier bag containing a large rock tied to her lead, is said to be recovering well and is being cared for by a local vets.

A 32-year old man and 31-year old woman were arrested on Monday on suspicion of animal cruelty offences in connection with the incident, but have since been released.

Inspector Heather Sutton, Nottinghamshire Police's neighbourhood policing inspector for the Newark area, said: "Britain is undoubtedly a nation of animal lovers, which has been demonstrated by the overwhelming support we have received from members of the public to help Bella and assist our officers with their investigation into this particularly sad case.

"I would like to thank the public for their support, which has meant that we have a number of lines of enquiry that we will be following up as part of our continuing work to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Animal cruelty investigations can often be very complex, so it's important that we take our time to properly understand this case to ensure that the appropriate action is taken against whoever may be responsible and bring the offenders to justice.

"While we have made two arrests, I would continue to encourage anyone with any information to come forward to police as soon as possible."

An RSPCA spokesman said: "We would like to thank members of the public for their help in this investigation and our inquiries are continuing.

"We are pleased to say Bella is doing well in veterinary care and we plan to find her a foster home soon."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 103 of January 6.