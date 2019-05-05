Parbold murder probe: 17-year-old charged with Alex Davies' murder

Detectives investigating the shocking killing of a teenager in Parbold have charged a 17-year-old with murder.



The teenager had been arrested on Friday, after the body of 18-year-old Alex Davies was found by a walker in woodlands on Parbold Hill on Wednesday.

Alex Davies

The Skelmersdale teenager had suffered a number of injuries, with a Home Office post mortem confirming the cause of death as stab wounds and asphyxiation.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, detectives have charged a 17-year-old boy from Chorley with murder.

The family of Alex have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major investigation Team (FMIT) said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of every member of the team that have worked on this inquiry are with Alex’s family and friends at this exceptionally tragic and difficult time.

“I am aware of the huge impact this crime has had on the community of Parbold, but I am heartened at the way that same community has pulled together and been so respectful to Alex, his family and to my officers who have been out trying to find the evidence that we need.

“While a youth has been charged our enquiries will still continue in the Parbold and Chorley areas and I would urge you to continue supporting the investigating officers.

“If you have any information that you think may be relevant, no matter how small, please let us know by calling 101 quoting log reference 0460 of May 3 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Alternatively you can submit information through the major crime web portal at http://socsi.in/h7CtW

The 17-year-old boy has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court, sitting at Preston Crown Court, tomorrow (Monday, May 6).