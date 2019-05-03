Parbold murder probe: A timeline of events

As police continue their investigation into the "brutal" murder of 18-year-old Alex Davies, this is what we know so far.



Monday, April 29: The last confirmed sighting of Alex was at around 2pm on Station Road in Parbold. He had not used his phone since.

Tuesday, April 30: Alex was first reported missing from home in Skelmersdale, where he lived with his mum.

Wednesday, May 1: Reports of a body found in the woods off Parbold Hill came in to police at 5.25pm.

Thursday morning, May 2: Detectives announce that a murder probe has been launched.

Thursday afternoon, May 2: Police revealed that a post-mortem examination would be carried out

Today (Fridy, May 3): Investigators say they will not disclose results from the post-mortem examination due to "operational reasons".

Officers appeal for people to come forward if they suspect who the killer is, especially if they have noticed anyone acting out of character with “unexplained injuries” or with blood on their clothes.

Although all lines of inquiry are open, detectives say they are exploring the possibility that Alex could have arranged to meet up with someone in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team urges people to come forward, saying: "You may think you are doing the right thing protecting them but if anyone does have suspicions about an individual I would ask them to search their conscience and do the right thing and contact police. We need to find the person who has done this.”