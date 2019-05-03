Parbold murder probe: From a missing person to a teenager charged with the brutal killing of a 'lovely young man' - a timeline of events

As police continue their probe into the "brutal" murder of 18-year-old Alex Davies, this is how the investigation unfolded ...



Monday, April 29: The last confirmed sighting of Alex was at around 2pm on Station Road in Parbold.

Alex Davies

Tuesday, April 30: Alex was reported missing from home in Skelmersdale, where he lived with his mum.

Wednesday, May 1: Reports of a body found in the woods off Parbold Hill came in to police at 5.25pm.

Thursday morning, May 2: Detectives announce that a murder probe has been launched.

Thursday afternoon, May 2: Police revealed that a post-mortem examination would be carried out.

The area (circled) in Parbold where Alex's body was discovered

Friday, May 3: Investigators officially confirm the identity of the victim as 18-year-old Alex Davies. They will not disclose results from the post-mortem examination due to "operational reasons". Officers make an appeal for people to come forward if they suspect who the killer is, especially if they have noticed anyone acting out of character with “unexplained injuries” or with blood on their clothes.

Friday evening, May 3: A 17-year-old is arrested on suspicion of murder. Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Hurst of Lancashire Police's Force Major Investigation Team said: "We can confirm officers investigating Alex's death have tonight arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody."

Saturday, May 4: The 17-year-old arrested is charged with murder. It is revealed the teenager is from the Chorley area. DCI Hurst said: “While a youth has been charged our enquiries will still continue in the Parbold and Chorley areas and I would urge you to continue supporting the investigating officers. Detectives are continuing their investigation and are keen to speak to anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage from the Parbold Hill area."

Monday, May 6: The teenager charged with Alex's murder appeared before magistrates at Preston Crown Court and was remanded in custody to appear before Preston Crown Court again today (Wednesday). Alex had been attacked so brutally that police were initially unsure of the victim's gender or age. A subsequent post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds and asphyxiation. Despite a murder charge being made, police are continuing their investigations and are appealing to the public for any information, and are paricularly keen to view motorists’ dashcam footage from the Parbold Hill area on the day Alex was last seen alive.

Tuesday, May 7: A shrine of flowers and heartbreaking tributes takes shape close to where Alex's body was found and ahead of a 17-year-old’s court appearance on a murder charge on Wednesday.

If you have any information that you think may be relevant, no matter how small, let Lancashire Police know by calling 101 quoting log reference 0460 of May 3 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.