Parbold murder probe: Trial date set for 17-year-old murder suspect

A teenager charged with a young man’s murder in Parbold has been remanded in custody by a judge after his first Crown Court appearance.



The 17-year-old from Chorley faced one count of murder at Preston Crown Court today (Wednesday), after the body of 18-year-old Alex Davies was found in woodlands on Parbold Hill last Wednesday.

Alex Davies

The Skelmersdale teenager had been stabbed and suffocated, police said.

The young suspect, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested last Friday and subsequently charged after a weekend of questioning.

He will next appear at Preston Crown Court on July 15 to enter a plea, and a trial date has been provisionally set for October 24.