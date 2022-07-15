Parents detain man 'waving a meat cleaver' at Wigan borough school

The man went to St George’s Primary School in Tyldesley on Friday afternoon, as pupils were being collected by their parents at the end of the day.

Police were called, but people waiting to pick up their children stepped in to apprehend the man and disarm him before officers arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parent Robert Crank was involved in detaining the man, who he said was “waving a meat cleaver”. They restrained him until police got to the school.

He told Wigan Today: “Just glad no one was hurt ...the staff were also amazing.”

Several police cars were seen in the area after the incident and a helicopter was spotted flying overhead.

A police spokesman said: “Earlier this afternoon we responded to an incident at a local primary school in Tyldesley after reports of a man with a bladed weapon.

The man was detained by parents

"Officers attended and a suspect was safely detained at the scene. He now remains in custody.”

People took to Facebook to praise the efforts of the parents who stepped in, as well as to raise their concerns about what happened.

Linda Boylan said: “So glad he's been caught, everyone must have been terrified, especially the children, well done to those parents who disarmed him.”

Kelly Doyle said: “Well done, very brave to do what they did! Glad no one was hurt.”

Alison Jones said: “This must have been so traumatic for everyone involved. I do hope that all the children, staff and parents are okay. Thank you to the brave man that intervened, putting your own safety at risk. Stay safe everyone!”

Jordan Foster-Spence said: “Thank you and Well done to them both! What a horrible experience that was! Well done to St George's staff too who acted so fast to deal with the situation and ensure all children and parents were safe!”

Kelly Spongelly Walker said: “Absolutely brilliant job well done guys, not all heroes wear capes.”