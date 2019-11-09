Parents of truanting Wigan pupils hit with hefty fines after missing court hearing

Half a dozen Wigan parents have been hit with fines for not ensuring their children attend school.

And those mums and dads who themselves failed to turn up to face justice generally received stiffer penalties.

Christopher Cooper and Vicky Pask, of Peak Road, Atherton, were among those to have a bigger pay-out imposed because of this.

Both were fined £220 plus costs and a surcharge, meaning their failure to make sure their son regularly attended Bedford High School in Leigh cost them £700.

Neither attended Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court but guilt was proved in their absence.

So too was Michelle Nillson, from Henrietta Street, Leigh, who now must pay £350 in fines and costs for her son’s continued absence from Golborne High.

The boy’s father, Michael Prince, did turn up for the hearing, but he too must pay the same amount.

Nicholas Hampson, of Turret Hall Drive, Lowton, is another parent of a Golborne High pupil.

But he attended court to plead guilty and so his fine was lower.

Added to costs and charges, his bill came to £250.

Lisa Meadows, of Corvus Close, Worsley Mesnes, similarly entered a guilty plea and will have to fork out £195.

A further prosecution against Catherine Keane, of Cherry Tree Road, Lowton, who is the mother of Hampson’s son, was adjourned until December 9 for a trial at the same court, as she denies the charge of failing to prevent the boy’s truanting.