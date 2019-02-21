Partner of man charged during Billy Livesely murder investigation "heartbroken" after caravan is destroyed in arson attack

The partner of a man charged during the Billy Livesley murder investigation says she is “heartbroken” after her caravan was destroyed in an arson attack.

The large static property was set alight on a travellers’ site off Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, at around 2am on Tuesday.

It had been home to Jodie Rigby and her heavily-pregnant sister Tiegan Round, 18, but they were staying elsewhere at the time.

They moved away from the site after the death of 21-year-old Billy Livesley, from Platt Bridge, in December.

Miss Rigby’s partner of 22 years, James Connor, was arrested as part of the murder probe and was remanded in custody after being charged with threatening to kill Billy’s brother Marcus Mitchell. He has pleaded not guilty.

Miss Rigby, 34, said threats have been made towards her and her partner, so she decided to leave.

Two other caravans had been moved from the site, but the remaining property was too large to be towed.

She considered returning to the caravan a few days ago, but stayed away after a neighbour warned her it might not be safe.

She was devastated to discover on Tuesday morning that her home had been severely damaged in a blaze.

Miss Rigby said: “I was heartbroken.

“I have lost everything, I have got nothing.”

While all her belongings have been destroyed, Miss Rigby fears the arson attack could have been even more serious.

She said: “They have done about £30,000 worth of damage.

“I have gas bottles on the back of the caravan and it could have made a big explosion. It’s only for the fire brigade coming in time.”

Miss Rigby is currently staying with a friend and is considering advice from the police to leave Wigan.

She says police are investigating the fire, but she feels they did not do enough when she reported the threats.

She is now concerned about what will happen next.

“I am worried about everything now. Even now they have burned the caravan, I still think something else is going to happen,” she said.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 1.05am on Tuesday, police were called to reports of people fighting outside a pub on Bolton Road in Bamfurlong.

“Officers attended and were alerted to a caravan off Brynn Street that was on fire. The fire was extinguished and no-one was injured.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

“Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7967 or 101 quoting incident number 96 of February 19, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”