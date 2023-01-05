Patrols stepped up at Wigan borough bus station after vehicles vandalised
Police patrols have been increased at a Wigan borough bus intercharge after youths damaged and tried to break into vehicles.
By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 7:54am
Greater Manchester Police Transport Unit officers have been much in evidence at Leigh bus station in recent days following reports of anti-social behaviour there.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that this had included interference by youngsters with out-of-service buses.
They said that both mobile and foot patrols had been increased in the area and that the issues would be “dealt with.”