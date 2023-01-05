News you can trust since 1853
Patrols stepped up at Wigan borough bus station after vehicles vandalised

Police patrols have been increased at a Wigan borough bus intercharge after youths damaged and tried to break into vehicles.

Greater Manchester Police Transport Unit officers have been much in evidence at Leigh bus station in recent days following reports of anti-social behaviour there.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that this had included interference by youngsters with out-of-service buses.

They said that both mobile and foot patrols had been increased in the area and that the issues would be “dealt with.”