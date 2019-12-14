Pensioner, 75, arrested on suspicion of murder after his 69-year-old partner dies in Wigan Infirmary

A 75-year-old man has been arrested today on suspicion of murder after his 69-year-old partner died in hospital.



Police were called after the woman's death at the Wigan Royal Albert Edward Infirmary at around 9.30pm on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed, that following her death, a man from Ormskirk who is the partner of the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are now speaking to the man, who remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who sadly passed away last night, we have made contact with her next of kin and have specialists in contact with them.

“Late on Friday, staff from Wigan Royal Albert Edward Infirmary contacted police with concerns in respect of one of their patients who had passed away. Given the circumstances presented to us, we have arrested the woman’s partner who is a 75-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

“This is an early stage in the investigation and a post mortem will be carried out today. The man arrested will be interviewed during the course of the day.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened and expect to know more later.”