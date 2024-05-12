Pensioner accused of brutal walking stick assault in Wigan town centre
A pensioner has been accused of launching a brutal attack on another man in Wigan town centre.
Christopher Jones, 71, of Greenhall Close, Atherton, is charged with intending to cause Joseph Quinn grievous bodily harm - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - on Hallgate on May 9 and also to possessing an offensive weapon on the same occasion, namely a walking stick.
Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court and Jones, who has yet to enter any pleas, will be on conditional bail until his appearance before a judge on June 5.