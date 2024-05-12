Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pensioner has been accused of launching a brutal attack on another man in Wigan town centre.

Christopher Jones, 71, of Greenhall Close, Atherton, is charged with intending to cause Joseph Quinn grievous bodily harm - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - on Hallgate on May 9 and also to possessing an offensive weapon on the same occasion, namely a walking stick.