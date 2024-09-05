Pensioner arrested as police respond to reports of man exposing himself

A pensioner was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after a “deplorable incident”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a man exposing himself on Nel Pan Lane in Leigh at 4.20pm on Wednesday.

A 71-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp Sam Davies, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh district, said: “This was a deplorable incident and I would like to thank the members of public who intervened and called us immediately as the information provided enabled officers to identify the suspect and make a swift arrest.

A general view of Nel Pan Lane in Leigh

“We take reports of indecent behaviour incredibly seriously and I hope our response will offer some reassurance to our communities.

“I’m sure this incident will be unsettling for those who live and work in Leigh. Officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be in the area today to provide further reassurance. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to them, they will be happy to help you.”