Pensioner arrested as police respond to reports of man exposing himself

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:37 BST
A pensioner was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after a “deplorable incident”.

Police were called to reports of a man exposing himself on Nel Pan Lane in Leigh at 4.20pm on Wednesday.

A 71-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and remains in police custody.

Insp Sam Davies, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh district, said: “This was a deplorable incident and I would like to thank the members of public who intervened and called us immediately as the information provided enabled officers to identify the suspect and make a swift arrest.

A general view of Nel Pan Lane in Leighplaceholder image
“We take reports of indecent behaviour incredibly seriously and I hope our response will offer some reassurance to our communities.

“I’m sure this incident will be unsettling for those who live and work in Leigh. Officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be in the area today to provide further reassurance. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to them, they will be happy to help you.”

