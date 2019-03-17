Person seriously injured in ongoing emergency incident, police reveal

There is a heavy police presence on a borough main road this evening after a person was seriously injured.



Officers were called to an incident in Manchester Road in Leigh earlier tonight (Sunday).

Further details are currently scarce, but more information is expected from Greater Manchester Police in due course.

On its social media channels, the force said: "There is an incident on going on Manchester Rd, Leigh with a heavy police presence. One person has been seriously injured. All those believed involved have been contained. We will update you once it is deemed appropriate to do so by Senior officers."