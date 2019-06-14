Pervert snared by “paedophile hunters” in Wigan

A pervert was arrested by police after he travelled to Wigan hoping to have sex with a schoolgirl only to find he had been snared by so-called “paedophile hunters”.



Martyn Green had thought he was contacting a 14-year-old called Alex on social media, a Bolton Crown Court hearing was told.

But when he arrived at the appointed time and place in Argyle Street, Hindley, he found officers waiting after those who set the trap rang 999.

The court was told that the 28-year-old of Kirkstall Gardens, Raadcliffe, had sent pictures of himself, including one intimate one, to the “girl” and stated he wanted to have sex.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to contact a 14-year-old for sexual gratification between December 2017 and January 2018, and attempting to meet her in January 2018.

Green was given an 18-month prison term which was suspended for 24 months.

He must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years and is the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.