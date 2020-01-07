Pervert who had 150 "child porn" pictures is spared jail

A pervert who admitted to having more than 150 indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Peter Davies, 45, of Milton Close, Atherton, faced three counts of having more than 150 “child porn” pictures or films falling into all three categories of seriousness.

Bolton Crown Court

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he immediately pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence which was suspended for two years, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement; he must complete 100 days of unpaid work and was ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for decades during which time he will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.