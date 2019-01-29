Perverted Wigan priest jailed for abusing altar boys

A perverted priest who molested several altar boys during a two-year-period has been jailed for his deviant crimes.



Francis Simpson, of Knightscliffe Crescent in Shevington, abused four boys while serving as a clergyman at the Parish of St Jude’s in Wigan between 1980 and 1982.

A jury at Bolton Crown Court, where the 71-year-old was tried at the end of last year, heard how the predator sexually abused youngsters aged between seven and 15 years old.

The abuse included touching the boys over their clothes.

Following the eight-day trial, which concluded on December 7 and resulted in two days of deliberation, the disgraced priest was convicted of nine charges of indecently assaulting the boys.

During the hearing, the court was told how Simpson committed the offences in the victim’s family home, on day trips to Jodrell Bank, Southport, Blackpool, Alton Towers, Peak District, Alderley Edge, Wilmslow and Liverpool and also whilst reading to them at lessons at the church.

At his sentencing at Bolton Crown Court, Judge Graeme Smith jailed Simpson for two years and two months.

He has also been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and has been banned from working with children.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Simpson used his position as a trusted member of the church community to cynically and disgracefully abuse four young altar boys in his care.

“He has escaped justice for decades, but we hope that this sentence today will provide some solace to his victims and send a message to other survivors of sexual abuse that it is never too late to seek justice.”

Records from 2017 show Simpson was on “administrative leave” from St Chad’s in Chorley, where he was appointed in 2016. Prior to this, he had been a parish priest in Litherland, Merseyside.

Following his conviction back in December, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Liverpool said: “The Archdiocese acknowledges the verdict and expresses profound sorrow for the terrible crimes committed by him.”

Detective Inspector Judith Holmes of GMP’s Sexual Crime Unit, said: “Today, we’re able to say that, after years of suffering for those he abused, Francis Simpson is no longer a free man and will have no choice but to face the consequences of his abhorrent actions.



“Victims of sexual offences are and will always be at the centre of what my team of dedicated detectives do and thanks to the courage of his victims, we were able to bring Simpson to account.

“The investigation team also worked with partner agencies across our boroughs and beyond GMP’s boundaries to ensure the more vulnerable members of our community were no longer at risk from him.”