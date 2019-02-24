Petition launched to overturn noisy rooster court order

A petition has been launched in support of a Wigan woman who was hauled before a court over her pet rooster’s loud noise.



Catherine Hankey was brought before magistrates’ this week over the din caused by her bird, named Chopper, which several neighbours complained about.

But the 33-year-old said afterwards she felt extremely hard done to as there are several other cocks kept locally - including one at a community farm just yards away.

She also feared her bird - named Chopper - might now have to be put down.

But a petition has now been launched calling for the conviction to be overturned.

Linsey McArdle, who launched the change.org campaign, said: “I am flabbergasted that it has got so far and think its ridiculous in a local rural area that she is supposed to ‘keep it quiet’.”

Wigan Council has robustly defended its decision to bring the unusual case to court saying the bird had been a nuisance to neighbours.

Hankey, of Greenways, Billinge, at first indicated a not guilty plea before abandoning the option of a trial on financial grounds.

She then accepted Chopper had been a source of noise picked up on monitors installed in the complainant’s home. That, the court told her, was enough to constitute a breach and meant her evidence blaming other animals as well was only mitigation rather than a defence.

Following a long discussion, the bench gave her a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay costs and a surcharge totalling £320.

She now fears Chopper will have to be euthanised, unless the petition is successful.

The petition can be found at change.org