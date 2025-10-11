Wigan’s only jail could soon be twice its present size with more than 1,300 inmates.

Plans have been submitted by the Ministry of Justice to expand Hindley Prison further to accommodate another 247 inmates.

It comes only three years after it was granted permission to erect two cell blocks to the Barracks Road complex in Bickershaw, increasing the population by 492. A new kitchen, workshop, staff welfare, facilities building and car parking were approved as part of a major national drive to increase prison capacity due to chronic overcrowding.

That work has yet to be completed but now the MoJ is hoping for approval for a third block.

Hindley Prison has already increased in size once in the last couple of years. Now the Ministry of Justice want to make it even bigger

At present the category C facility houses 640 inmates, all aged 18 or over. With all three blocks built, the population would more than double to 1,381.

In a letter to residents, Sachia Thompson, deputy director of the Accelerated Houseblock Delivery Programme at His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, explains that since Wigan Council approved the two blocks in July 2022 “the increased pressure on the prison system, particularly in the North West, has led to a review of all proposed expansions.”

She added: “Due to the pressure on the prison system in the Greater Manchester area and the spare land available at HMP Hindley, we are now proposing to build three houseblocks at the prison.”

The letter adds that there would be new jobs available, firstly for construction then prison officers and other roles in catering, education and administration once complete.

The prison opened in 1961 as a borstal. In 1983, it was reclassified as a Youth Custody Centre before then being operated as a joint prison and Young Offenders Institute in 1997. Since 2015, Hindley Prison has held Category C adult male prisoners.

Existing prisoners are kept in seven house blocks, built between 1961 and 2010 which have been periodically upgraded.

As well as a new block, the latest application is for an ancillary multi-use yard area, a gatehouse extension and increasing the size of an already approved car park.

