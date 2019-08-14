PNE supporter gets five-year match ban after disorder between Preston and Wigan Athletic fans

A 25-year-old Preston North End supporter has been banned from attending professional football matches for five years following disorder between Preston and Wigan fans.

Ryan Crewe, of Heatherfield Place, Preston, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court where he was convicted of breaching the Public Order Act.

He was handed a five-year football banning order, as well as a community order of 100 hours, a 12-week suspended sentence, a £560 fine, plus a £115 victim surcharge.

The banning order prevents Crewe from attending any regulated football match in England and Wales and travelling to international matches over the next five years.

It follows an incident on October 5 last year, following a match between Preston North End and Wigan Athletic at Deepdale.

Clashes broke out between rival supporters in the city centre after the match, with chairs from a nearby restaurant being thrown around the streets.

No injuries were reported.

PC Dan Fish, Lancashire Police’s Football Risk Management Officer, said: “The majority of people who attend football matches are law-abiding fans who want to watch a good match and enjoy the experience.

“However there is a minority intent on causing trouble and we will do everything in our power to stop them.

“We hope this banning order send a clear message that we will not tolerate violence, anti-social behaviour or disorder in Lancashire.

“Anyone who comes here and causes this type of disruption will be dealt with firmly and proportionately.”

Anyone with information or concerns about anti-social behaviour at a football match should speak to police officers or stewards at the ground, or ring 101.

The same fixture this season took place last Saturday and passed off peacefully.