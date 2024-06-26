Police appeal after a group of men break into Wigan apartment building throwing items off the roof

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wigan police are appealing for information after a group of men damaged an apartment building and threw items off the roof.

The incident occurred between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday (June 21) where the group gained entry into an apartment building on Heritage Way, Wigan via a fire exit door.

Once in the building, they have caused damage inside before then gaining entry onto the roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan residents 'absolutely petrified' as shots fired at houses, cars and four-y...
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forwardPolice are appealing for anyone with information to come forward
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Once on the roof, they have begun launching items off onto the street below.

If anybody has witnessed this or has any information in relation to this incident, contact the police on 101 or using the online chat, quoting reference: CRI/06LL/0017563/24.