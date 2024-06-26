Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan police are appealing for information after a group of men damaged an apartment building and threw items off the roof.

The incident occurred between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday (June 21) where the group gained entry into an apartment building on Heritage Way, Wigan via a fire exit door.

Once in the building, they have caused damage inside before then gaining entry onto the roof.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Once on the roof, they have begun launching items off onto the street below.