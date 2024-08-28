Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are continuing to appeal for information after an elderly man was was beaten around the head with a bike chain and pushed into the canal.

Officers were called to a violent robbery on Bridgewater Canal in Leigh at around 4.30pm on June 8.

Despite being seriously injured, the victim - described as an elderly man in his late 70s – managed to climb out of the canal into which he’d been pushed and was taken to hospital.

CCTV image appeal

Officers said the victim’s helmet, which bore the brunt of the blows, probably saved his life.

It is believed that the victim’s bike was taken from him before he was violently assaulted and pushed into the canal.

Detectives are now in a position to release a CCTV image of a man that may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Det Sgt Victoria Smith, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “The victim suffered serious injuries to his head which must have been so terrifying for him.

The victim's bike

“He felt completely defenceless, and after being pushed into the canal, the victim was able to use all the strength he had to climb out of the canal whilst suffering from his injuries.

“We are now at a stage to release a CCTV image to the public of a man we wish to speak to as we believe he could assist our investigation, we understand that the CCTV image is not of the best quality but we hope in releasing the image, someone who was there at the time of the incident will come forward with information, it may just spark a memory.

“The location is popular for dog walkers, we are appealing to anyone who may have seen something or who has any information to come forwards to us, no piece of information is too small.

“We have also released an image of the victim’s bike in the hope that someone may recognise it and he can be reunited with his bike."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or 0161 8657054 quoting incident number 2088 of 8/6/24.

Reports can also be made anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.