The victims were left with multiple injuries as the raiders escaped with £4,000 in cash, a Kenzo backpack and distinctive pendant during the attack on an address in Birch Grove, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The robbery took place at 12.15am on Tuesday November 22 and police now know that the five-member gang lay in wait for the victims’ return for 81 minutes before pouncing.

The robbers' car caught on camera

Officers have issued footage of a grey BMW 1 Series car believed to have been driven in the area before and after the incident and has not yet been recovered by police.

Detectives have also released photos of the items that were taken during the incident including the backpack and necklace in case anyone has seen these either in person, online or recognises them.

Det Insp Barbara Hebden of Merseyside Police said: “This was a violent, planned and targeted attack on two men outside their own home. The attack has caused them multiple injuries, serious distress and trauma. Our officers are absolutely determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“We now believe that this grey BMW 1 Series was driven to Birch Grove at 10:43pm and remained parked outside until the victim returned home before heading off towards the A580 East Lancs Road.

The distinctive pendant on the stolen necklace

“I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in this area and may have any information about this car. This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices.

“If you were in the area between 10pm on Monday November 21 and 12.05am the next morning and saw something suspicious at the time please notify us.

“If you haven’t already come forward, please contact us with anything you know to help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact police via social media @MerPolCC, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting reference 22000857560.

The design on the Kenzo backpack

