Police appeal after man and woman assaulted and bike stolen in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Wigan police are appealing for information following an assault of a man and woman.

Officers responded to the incident on Fitzadam Street at 4.14pm on Tuesday March 11.

It is believed that the victims were approached by an unknown suspect, who assaulted them and stole their bicycle.

Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to about the incident

Officers investigating this incident have followed up with several lines of inquiry and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is encouraged to call 101, quoting log 1526 of 11/03/25.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

