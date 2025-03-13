Police appeal after man and woman assaulted and bike stolen in Wigan
Wigan police are appealing for information following an assault of a man and woman.
Officers responded to the incident on Fitzadam Street at 4.14pm on Tuesday March 11.
It is believed that the victims were approached by an unknown suspect, who assaulted them and stole their bicycle.
Officers investigating this incident have followed up with several lines of inquiry and are now asking for the public’s assistance.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is encouraged to call 101, quoting log 1526 of 11/03/25.