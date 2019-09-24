Police appeal after man is struck in the head in pub fracas

Police are appealing for information following an altercation in a pub in the middle of the day.

It was reported that at around 5:45pm on Sunday, September 15, a disturbance at the Elmridge Arms Public House (The Tanner) in Skelmersdale involving a number of men had taken place, in which a man was struck to the head and a knife was produced.

Police appeal

DC Kate Molloy of Skelmersdale Police, said: “This was a serious incident that happened in the middle of the day when the pub would have been busy. We are appealing for information and would ask that anyone who was in the pub and remembers seeing anything that could help with our investigation comes forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Kate Molloy on 01695 566113 or call 101 quoting crime number 04/166236/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 44 year old man from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of affray and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.