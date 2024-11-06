Police are appealing for information after a man was mugged in Wigan.

A group of men approached a lone man on the canal crossing heading from the direction of Ince Green Lane, Ince towards Leigh street at Scholes at around 5.40pm on Wednesday October 30.

The group then assaulted the man and stole his rucksack and bike from him then ran off up the canal path heading in the general direction of Manchester Road, Ince.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected]

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.