Police appeal after man was mugged in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
Police are appealing for information after a man was mugged in Wigan.

A group of men approached a lone man on the canal crossing heading from the direction of Ince Green Lane, Ince towards Leigh street at Scholes at around 5.40pm on Wednesday October 30.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Caravan destroyed by fire after being dumped on Wigan land

The group then assaulted the man and stole his rucksack and bike from him then ran off up the canal path heading in the general direction of Manchester Road, Ince.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected]

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice