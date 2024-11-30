Police appeal after motorbikes are stolen from Wigan borough home

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Nov 2024, 16:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An appeal for information has been issued by police after two motorbikes were stolen during a night-time raid on a Wigan borough home.

The two-wheelers were snatched from an address in Milnes Avenue in Leigh between 11.30pm on Friday November 29 and 4.30am today, Saturday November 30.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “Anybody with any information to assist in the investigation or the location of the stolen bikes please ring 101 and quote crime number CRI/06LL/0032888/24.

"Remember to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice