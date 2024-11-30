An appeal for information has been issued by police after two motorbikes were stolen during a night-time raid on a Wigan borough home.

The two-wheelers were snatched from an address in Milnes Avenue in Leigh between 11.30pm on Friday November 29 and 4.30am today, Saturday November 30.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “Anybody with any information to assist in the investigation or the location of the stolen bikes please ring 101 and quote crime number CRI/06LL/0032888/24.

"Remember to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”