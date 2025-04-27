Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan police are appealing for information after a number of planters were damaged in borough town centre.

While on patrol in Leigh, officers discovered the damage to the planters on Bradshawgate and on nearby streets.

CCTV images confirm the incident took place between 1.30am and 2.15am on Sunday April 27.

Officers are keen to speak to members of the public who may of witnessed this taking place and could assist us in identifying those involved.

CCTV image of people they would like to speak to who may have information on the incident

A social media post on GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “The Leigh town centre team were on patrol early this morning and were extremely disappointed to find that somebody has damaged most of the planters on Bradshawgate and the nearby streets.

“There has been a lot of ongoing activity to make Leigh a more attractive place for it's visitors and behaviour like this will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0940-27042025.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.