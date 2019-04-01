Police appeal after smartphones stolen from a vehicle in Wigan

Police are appealing for help to find a number of distinctive smartphones which were stolen from a vehicle in the Standish area of Wigan.

Items including several black Meizu smartphones, which are not readily available in the UK, were taken from the vehicle which was parked overnight in Greenland Avenue on Thursday 7 March 2019.

While some of the items which were stolen from the car have already been recovered, police are appealing to the public to help find the missing Meizu phones and a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

Anyone with information should call 0161 856 6080 or 0161 856 7124 quoting incident number 061220T/19 of 08/03/19

Alternatively, information can be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.