Police appeal after Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa fans battled in street

An appeal has been issued by police after a supporter was said to have been knocked unconscious following a Latics game in the West Midlands earlier this season.

Violent clashes were seen between Wigan and Aston Villa fans following their Championship tie on August 11.

One confrontation between rival supporters saw a 57-year-old knocked to the pavement, near Villa Park.

He is then filmed being kicked to the side before order is restored. Another video has also emerged online of Villa supporters descending on a white minibus, packed with what is believed to be Latics fans.

Several men are seen throwing punches at passengers in the rear of the bus.

The 57-year-old suffered head and abdominal injuries. He also had cuts to his arms and legs.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was later taken to hospital for further examinations.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information and are urging people who may be able to help us to come forward.

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted outside the New Aston Social Club in Aston at 5.46pm on August 11.

“Officers were called to reports of disorder outside the social club following Villa’s match against Wigan Athletic.

“A 57-year-old man was found at the location with a broken nose and cuts and bruises to his face. Officers are aware of the two videos and images of the incidents circulating online, and the matter remains under investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the force Football Unit on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote crime number 20BW/182865E/18.”