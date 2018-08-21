Police appeal after woman raped in Wigan

Police have launched an urgent investigation after a woman was raped in Wigan.



Officers were called to Ridyard Street in Worsley Hall at around 1.30am on Sunday after receiving reports of a sickening sexual attack.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that specialist support is being given to the woman.

The incident is believed to have occurred between midnight and 12.30am.

Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

No arrests have been made so far.

The incident has deeply shocked people living in the area, with Wigan community groups urging residents to stay safe on social media and people who saw the police presence in the neighbourhood writing of their horror online.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 222 of 19/08/2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.