Police appeal following "possible sexual assault" on two teenage girls on high street

Police are appealing for information following a "possible sexual assault" on two teenage girls on a borough high street in broad daylight.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following the incident, which occurred on Bradshawgate in Leigh at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Officers for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley posted to social media, saying: "There were some children present around the time the incident took place.

"They were male and female aged around 12 to 14 years.

"Information has come to light that two of the females were possibly sexually assaulted.

"We have no further information as to who these children are and up to now nobody has come forward with a complaint of assault.

"If anybody was in the vicinity at the time and saw anything regarding either the assaults and/or the exposure could you please get in touch?

"We would also ask any of the children who were present to get in touch or confide in their parents so this male can be dealt with."

Anyone with information should call GMP on 101 or contact them via the livechat facility on their website and quote crime number 132891Y/19.