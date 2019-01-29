Police appeal for dashcam footage after man robbed

Police say they are desperately searching for dashcam footage after man was assaulted and robbed at his home on Saturday night.

Skelmersdale Police say they are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a robbery in Wrightington, and in particular would like to hear from people who were in the area and have dashcam footage.

The robbery took place at an address on Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington between 8.15pm and 8.40pm on Saturday January 26th.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was assaulted at his home address by two offenders demanding money. The two men then made off having stolen various items of property.

Detectives are now asking for anybody who was in the area and has dashcam footage taken between 7.05pm and 7.15pm and 8.20pm and 8.30pm that night to contact them.

They would also like to hear from anyone in the area of Mossy Lea Road at the same times, who saw any suspicious people or vehicles.

DC Louise Rigby, of Skelmersdale Police, said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing into this incident. We are now asking anybody with dashcam footage from the times above to contact us as soon as possible, and we are also continuing to appeal to anybody who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to contact us.”

If you can assist us with our enquiries, please contact Skelmersdale Police on 101 quoting log 1344 of January 26th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.