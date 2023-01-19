Police appeal for help in tracing a Wigan man on the run from justice
Police are hunting a Wigan man who is wanted on prison recall.
By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
They have asked the public for help in tracing Gareth Chapman who has breached the terms of his licence since being released from jail.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West did not explain what it was the 38-year-old had done to warrant the recall, but said he has links to both the Wigan and Leigh areas.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 0161 856 9189 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.