Police appeal for help in tracing wanted man with Wigan links

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Aug 2024, 16:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted man who has links to Wigan.

Marley Santos, who is wanted on a prison recall after breaching his licence conditions.

Santos, 28, is from the Aigburth area.

Read More
Tragic death of Wigan man found in flat after missing mental health appointment
Marley SantosMarley Santos
Marley Santos

He is 6ft tall, of proportionate build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has links to Liverpool City Centre, Edge Hill, Wavertree, Fairfield Kensington, Clubmoor, Old Swan, Stoneycroft, Tuebrook, Prescot and Wigan.

Anyone information to Santos’s whereabouts contact Merseyside Police on 101 or via their online Contact Centre.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, with reference 24000710097.