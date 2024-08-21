Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted man who has links to Wigan.

Marley Santos, who is wanted on a prison recall after breaching his licence conditions.

Santos, 28, is from the Aigburth area.

Marley Santos

He is 6ft tall, of proportionate build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He has links to Liverpool City Centre, Edge Hill, Wavertree, Fairfield Kensington, Clubmoor, Old Swan, Stoneycroft, Tuebrook, Prescot and Wigan.

Anyone information to Santos’s whereabouts contact Merseyside Police on 101 or via their online Contact Centre.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, with reference 24000710097.