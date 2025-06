Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted man who has links to Wigan.

Christopher Kiely is being sought by police on a recall to prison.

The 23-year-old is said by officers to have links to Wigan, north and central Manchester and Stretford

Anyone with information on Kiely’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 5889.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.