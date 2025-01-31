Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted man who has links to Wigan.

Nathan Turner is wanted by police on recall to prison.

The 31-year-old is said by officers to have links to both the Wigan and Leigh areas.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 5889.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.