Police appeal for help in tracing wanted Wigan borough man
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted Wigan borough man.
Andrew Evans, of Pennine Lane, Leigh, is wanted in connection with GBH, assault, and stalking.
The 34-year-old is said by officers to have links to both the Leigh and Ashton areas.
Anyone with information on Evans’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.